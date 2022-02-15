A Louisville activist was charged in the ‘attempted assassination’ of a candidate for mayor

Mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg speaks to the press on February 14, 2022. Timothy D. Easley/AP

Authorities have charged a suspect in connection with Monday’s shooting targeting Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. He pleaded not guilty.

Multiple shots were fired during the incident, but no one was harmed in the shooting, police said.

A local Louisville activist was charged in connection with the attempted shooting of Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.

Quintez Brown, 21, was charged in connection with the shooting with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. He pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to reports of multiple shots fired on Monday morning at Butchertown Market, where Greenberg has a campaign office. Police said in a statement that they ascertained that Greenberg “was the intended target,” although they do not have information on a motive.

Louisville Metro Council President David James called the incident an “attempted assassination” of Greenberg, according to multiple reports.

According to a police report seen by the Courier Journal, Brown entered the building at approximately 10:15 am Monday and fired multiple shots from a 9mm Glock handgun. A bullet grazed the back of Greenberg’s sweater.

Police later found Brown less than a mile away from the building with a loaded 9mm magazine, a handgun, a handgun case, and additional magazines, per the Courier Journal. LMPD did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on Tuesday.

In court, Brown’s attorney, Rob Eggert, said his client has a history with mental health issues and urged the court to consider his community ties, the Courier Journal reported. Brown’s bond was set at $100,000, and his next court date is February 23, the outlet reported.

Brown, who was identified by the Courier Journal as one of their former interns and editorial columnists, announced on Twitter in December that he was running to represent District 5 for Louisville’s Metro Council. However, Brown did not submit filing paperwork to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office, according to candidate records.

In a Medium essay from January 10, Brown wrote that people had been “collectively dehumanized and reduced to political talking points.”

“We have been educated to use our minds narrowly and forced to identify ourselves with roles that trap us in a collective perpetual state of anxiety,” Brown wrote. “We have forgotten how harmonious this thing called life is and have fallen victim to a vicious circle of pain and suffering.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, Greenberg said he was “feeling very grateful today.”

“I love you Louisville. Let’s move forward together,” he wrote.