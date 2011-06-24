Louisiana Travel Guide: The Best Of The Bayou State

Whether you’ve been or not, you’re probably familiar with the gem of Louisiana: New Orleans. However, there’s much more to Louisiana vacations than just the Crescent City. Lousiana is full of culture, history, music and great food, making it one of the most unique states in the U.S. Check out what awaits you in Louisiana’s top five cities.



New Orleans

There are a ton of things to do in New Orleans all year long. The Crescent City is a melting pot of culture, great food, history, and people that love their city. No visit to New Orleans is complete without a stroll down the French Quarter. And if you like a good party, then you’re in the right place, they know how to throw them and almost every night is happening in the French Quarter. For breakfast or a late night snack, don’t miss Cafe Du Monde, famous for their mouth-watering beignets.

Lafayette

While Lafayette is one of the largest cities in Louisiana, it often gets overlooked due to New Orleans and Baton Rouge. Nonetheless, Lafayette is at the core of Louisiana’s Cajun culture. For the best experience in Lafayette, take a food tour, which introduces you to Louisiana’s renowned Cajun cuisine. After the sun goes down, head to Prejean’s Restaurant, which has been serving Cajun cuisine for over 30 years. Not to mention they have great live music.

Shreveport

Shreveport is somewhat a lonely island in Louisiana, located in the northwest corner of the state. Surprising to many is its close proximity to Dallas, Texas. Travel to Shreveport and you will realise its history is easily noticed, as many enjoy a drive through the city to see the many beautiful mansions. A good break from the Louisiana heat this time of year is Sci-Port, an interactive science centre that includes hands-on exhibits, IMAX, and a planetarium. It may not look like much from the outside, but make Strawn’s the one place you visit for food. It features delicious southern home cooking, but is famous for their pies, which includes strawberry and chocolate.

Baton Rouge

Just up from New Orleans is the capital of Louisiana: Baton Rouge. This is another great city to experience Louisiana’s Cajun culture. For a real tour of the bayou, take a swamp tour, which gives visitors and up close and personal view of alligators from the swamps of Louisiana. One of Baton Rouge’s best food experiences can be had at Zeeland Street Market. Arrive early for lunch to enjoy southern classics like fried chicken, biscuits, hash browns, and po-boys.

New Iberia

To get even more off the beaten path and break away from the bigger cities, then head toward New Iberia and Avery Island. Most of your time will be spent in New Iberia, but Avery Island makes for a good day trip. If for nothing else, do a tour of the TABASCO Factory. This is one of the best factory tours in the U.S. and worth the visit alone. For lunch or Friday dinner, enjoy surf and turf from one the best buffet restaurants in Louisiana at Taste-N-Sea in New Iberia. You may even be treated to live jazz music from local musicians.

