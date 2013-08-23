Terrifying Video Shows A 24-Acre Sinkhole Swallowing Trees Whole

A parish official in Louisiana shot a crazy video Wednesday of a giant sinkhole that has been growing for a year.

In the video the sinkhole can clearly be seen swallowing a clump of trees in swampy land near Bayou Corne and Grand Bayou.

The YouTube video is embedded below. The action starts about 10 seconds in:

The Advocate in Baton Rouge reports that the sinkhole has been growing since last August and is likely the result of salt dome cavern collapsing deep underground. Scientists speculate that the sinkhole might keep growing for years.

Some sections of the 24-acre sinkhole might be hundreds of feet deep.

Sinkholes are caused by water underground that carves out caverns. They’re common in the South, and just last week a Florida sinkhole made news when it caused buildings to collapse at a resort near Disney World.

UPDATE: Another video has just been posted showing the sinkhole eating more trees.

