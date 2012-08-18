Six People Charged In Shootings That Left Two Louisiana Cops Dead

Officers Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche

Photo: St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

Five people have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after shootings yesterday in Louisiana killed two officers and injured two others.And an additional suspect was charged with being an accessory after the fact, The Associated Press reported Friday.



Terry Smith, Derrick Smith, Kyle David Joekel, Teniecha Bright, Brian Lyn Smith, and Chanel Skains are all facing charges stemming from the two early-morning shootouts in St. John the Baptist Parish.

In the first incident, a gunman shot an officer who was working traffic duty at a Valero plant parking lot in the area. In the second, officers were “ambushed” while investigating the first shooting, Sheriff Mike Tregre said.

Officers Brandon Nielson and Jeremy Triche died in yesterday’s second shooting.

Two of the suspects were injured when they were arrested.

Law enforcement would not go into detail about the suspects’ criminal backgrounds or their injuries. Police also would not disclose any other details about the shooting, the AP reported.

