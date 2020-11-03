Results: Louisiana's Bill Cassidy defends his Senate seat from a variety of challengers

First-term incumbent Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy faces reelection for the US Senate.

Cassidy was first elected in 2014 after defeating his second-place opponent by 11 percentage points.

Louisiana overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Cassidy is in his sixth year as a member of the US Senate. He was first elected in 2014 after defeating Democratic incumbent Mary Landry, among a swath of other candidates, by over 11 percentage points. Louisiana elections rely upon a majority-vote system, where candidates of all parties compete against each other in the same race but must win over 50% of the vote. If no candidate breaks the 50% mark, a follow-up election will occur on December 5 between the top two vote-getters in November.

In the 2016 presidential election, the state voted for President Donald Trump over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by 19.7 percentage points.

Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics ranks the race as “safe” Republican.

