This Louisiana School Want Students To Believe The Loch Ness Monster Is Real

Thousands of children in Louisiana are being taught that the Loch Ness monster — part of the famous Scottish legend — is a real, living dinosaur to debunk evolution, reports Claire McKin of The Scotsman. Nessie is taught through Accelerated Christian Education, which publishes “educational” textbooks that are founded on “the basic principles of the Word of God.”



The textbooks are currently used in private Christian schools such as the Eternity Christian Academy in Westlake, Louisiana.

Perhaps most shocking, in the upcoming school year Louisiana residents will be able to attend Eternity Christian Academy and other Christian private schools using state sponsored school vouchers.

Scotland’s The Herald reports that dinosaurs such as the Loch Ness monster are used to show that man walked with dinosaurs, thus disproving evolution.

A former ACE student also told The Herald that the belief of the Loch Ness monster is based on a theory of history going back to biblical story of Noah and the flood, “if Noah’s flood only happened 4000 years ago, which they believe literally happened, then possibly a sea monster survived.”

The lesson about the Loch Ness monster comes in the form of the textbook Biology 1099, which Britain’s Times Educational Supplement managed to find an excerpt from:

Are dinosaurs alive today? Scientists are becoming more convinced of their existence.

Have you heard of the ‘Loch Ness Monster’ in Scotland? ‘Nessie,’ for short has been recorded on sonar from a small submarine, described by eyewitnesses, and photographed by others. Nessie appears to be a plesiosaur.

Could a fish have developed into a dinosaur? As astonishing as it may seem, many evolutionists theorize that fish evolved into amphibians and amphibians into reptiles. This gradual change from fish to reptiles has no scientific basis. No transitional fossils have been or ever will be discovered because God created each type of fish, amphibian, and reptile as separate, unique animals. Any similarities that exist among them are due to the fact that one Master Craftsmen fashioned them all.

Many people are outraged that an education system based on the bible is being funded by the state government.

The Herald, however, found a bright side as “the Scottish tourist industry might well reap a dividend from the craziness of the American education system.”

Looks like Aaron Sorkin’s Newsroom just got a new episode.

Just in case your curious, we’ve gathered together a few more theories and ideas that some Christian, Bible-based educational programs teach:

A Japanese whaling boat once caught a dinosaur.

Apartheid was beneficial to South Africa because it allowed the segregated group to pass on their culture to their children.

Being gay is proven to be a learned behaviour.

The Second Law of Thermodynamics Disproves Evolution.

The Trail of Tears was used to bring Indians to Christ.

It “cannot be shown scientifically that that man-made pollutants will one day drastically reduce the depth of the atmosphere’s ozone layer.”

“The greatest struggle of all time, the Battle of Armageddon, will occur in the Middle East when Christ returns to set up his kingdom on earth.”

John Steinbeck and other propagandists exaggerated The Great Depression for a socialist agenda.

A text from Bob Jones University Press claims that dinosaurs were “fire-breathing dragons”.

And finally another BJU text has been reported as saying this about the Ku Klux Klan:

The [Ku Klux] Klan in some areas of the country tried to be a means of reform, fighting the decline in morality and using the symbol of the cross … In some communities it achieved a certain respectability as it worked with politicians.

