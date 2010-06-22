Louisiana Says Deep-Water Drilling Moratorium Would Cause "Economic Catastrophe"

Louisiana is drawing battle lines against the federal government over the six-month moratorium on deep-water drilling.



Governor Bobby Jindall and Attorney General Buddy Caldwell filed papers yesterday in support of Hornbeck Offshore Services LLC’s lawsuit, saying an extended ban would turn “an environmental disaster into an economic catastrophe.”

Bloomberg:

The drilling ban may cost Louisiana’s economy, “which was already weakened by Katrina and is now crippled by the Deepwater Horizon disaster,” almost 11,000 direct and indirect jobs in five months, Caldwell said in papers filed yesterday in federal court in New Orleans.

“Even after the catastrophic events of Sept. 11, the government only shut down the airlines for three days,” Caldwell said in support of Hornbeck Offshore Services LLC‘s lawsuit seeking to end the moratorium.

The federal government has tried to postpone the Hornbeck lawsuit until the end of July, two months into the moratorium, according to Times-Picayune. District Court Judge Martin Feldman crossed through this proposed order in a hand-written note: “Denied. The issues presented are of national significance and to delay resolution would be irresponsible.”

Read more: What You Need To Know About The $2.2 Trillion Gulf Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.