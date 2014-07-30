Louisiana Republican Flees Interview When Asked About Obama's Birthplace

A Republican congressional candidate fled her interview with a major election-forecasting group after being asked why she believed global warming was a hoax and whether President Barack Obama was born in the United States, according to a new report in The Washington Post.

In the Post, David Wasserman, the House editor at the Cook Political Report, detailed his strange encounter with the “frightening” and “fact-averse” Louisiana State Rep. Lenar Whitney.

Whitney, who is running for Louisiana’s open sixth district, gained some prominence in June when she released a campaign video blasting global warming as a “hoax” and the press as “lamestream media.” Wasserman said he pressed Whitney on the issue of climate change only to find her unable to answer his questions.

“But it’s not unreasonable to expect candidates to explain how they arrived at their positions, and when I pressed Whitney repeatedly for the source of her claim that the earth is getting colder, she froze and was unable to cite a single scientist, journal, or news source to back up her beliefs,” he wrote.

Wasserman said he attempted to “change the subject” and ask whether she believed Obama was born in the United States. Her aides then ended the interview.

“When she replied that it was a matter of some controversy, her two campaign consultants quickly whisked her out of the room, accusing me of conducting a ‘Palin-style interview,'” he continued. “It was the first time in hundreds of Cook Political Report meetings that a candidate has fled the room.”

Whitney could not immediately be reached for comment.

