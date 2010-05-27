Louisiana Realtor Holds Her Tongue While Renting Scores Of Rooms To BP Workers

Photo: c21gir.com

Carolyn Angelette spoke to us between showing rental properties to a BP representative.The realtor from oil-blighted Grand Isle, LA complained last week of a total drop-off in rentals and sales. In the past two days, however, business surged back.



“I can tell you we had a request for 300 beds, and that was National Guard. We had a request for 40 beds this morning. We’re looking at about 1,000 workers to clean the oil in different places,” Angelette said.

Angelette is glad for the business, but she feels uncomfortable working with a company she thinks may turn her town into a toxic wasteland.

Will she tell BP how she feels? “Not until they sign the contract. I’m a bit smarter than that.” Angelette said.

She’s even giving a discount, offering rentals at summer rates, not holiday rates. Memorial Day Weekend — usually a big festival in Grand Isle — won’t be much of a holiday this year.

Don’t Miss: Shocking Pictures Of A Town Covered In Oil

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.