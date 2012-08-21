Louisiana Parents Compare Palm Scanner Intended To Streamline Lunch Lines To The Devil

Photo: via KPLCtv.com

A Louisiana elementary school sent a letter home to parents this week announcing a new palm-scanning technology that would streamline the process of paying for school lunches, according to KPLCtv.com.But local parents are not pleased with the plan, some even saying it reeks of evil.



The school, Moss Bluff Elementary, would pilot the program, which is supposed to help move 1,000 students through the lunch line more quickly and with fewer errors.

But some parents have called the technology “the mark of the devil,” and some even said they would transfer their children from the school if it is implemented.

“As a Christian, I’ve read the Bible, you know go to church and stuff,” Mamie Sonnier, a parent, told KPLC TV. “I know where it’s going to end up coming to, the mark of the beast. I’m not going to let my kids have that.”

Parents can opt their children out of the program, if they so choose.

