The Louisiana governor's race is descending into a nasty, all-out war

Twitter/Vitter campaign/screengrab One of Sen. David Vitter’s (R-Louisiana) attack ads invokes the Paris terror attacks.

The Louisiana governor’s race is featuring epic attack ad after attack ad as it approaches its culmination Saturday.

Sen. David Vitter (R-Louisiana) at one point was expected to have the race all but locked up in the conservative-leaning state.

But a nasty competition against fellow Republicans left Vitter hobbled against Democrat John Bel Edwards, who polls say is now decisively leading.

On Monday evening, Vitter’s campaign released two harsh attack ads against Edwards.

One Vitter spot invoked last week’s terror attack in Paris, France, and warned that Edwards would let potential terrorists into Louisiana as refugees:

The second Vitter ad accused Edwards of skipping a family-issues forum to go to a ‘risqué New Orleans club’:



Edwards has not held back against Vitter, either.

Earlier in the month, Edwards released one of the most brutal attack ads in recent history. That ad reminded voters that Vitter was linked in 2007 to the so-called DC Madam scandal, and accused Vitter of skipping a vote to honour fallen soldiers in order to call a prostitute.

“David Vitter chose prostitutes over patriots. Now the choice is yours,” the Edwards spot declared.

Edwards also responded to Vitter’s refugee ad by pointing to still more Senate votes he missed: ‘Where was David Vitter?’

