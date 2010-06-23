Louisiana Court Defies Obama, Overturns Drilling Moratorium

This looks like a showdown between the administration and a court in Louisiana sticking up for the economic interests of the state.



According to ForexLive and others, a court in Louisiana has overturned Obama’s 6-month deep water drilling moratorium.

Drillers are catching a bounce. Transocean, after having been down earlier, is now modestly in the green. Diamond Offshore is up 1.6%. Halliburton has pared its losses.

Update: According to CBS reporter Mark Knoller, The White House plans to appeal the rulling.

