Here's The British MP's Response To A Smear Attempt That Everyone In London Is Talking About

Louise Mensch is the MP who we know after she questioned Piers Morgan‘s role in the phone hacking scandal during the CMS Select Committee earlier this month.



While her accusations saw a swift denial from Morgan (itself a matter of controversy), Mensch’s newest offering is just as controversial.

Mensch has chosen to release publicly (via PoliticsHome) an email from an investigative journalist that appears to be a threat to smear her due to her involvement in the phone hacking investigation. Her response is brilliant.

The best part is where the journalist refers to accusations of drug use by the politician during her earlier career in the music industry:

Whilst working at EMI, in the 1990s, you took drugs with Nigel Kennedy at Ronnie Scott’s in Birmingham, including dancing on a dance floor, whilst drunk, with Mr Kennedy, in front of journalists. Photos of this exist.

Mensch responds:

Although I do not remember the specific incident, this sounds highly probable. I thoroughly enjoyed working with Nigel Kennedy, whom I remember with affection. Additionally, since I was in my twenties, I’m sure it was not the only incident of the kind; we all do idiotic things when young. I am not a very good dancer and must apologise to any and all journalists who were forced to watch me dance that night at Ronnie Scott’s.

Yes, it appears a British politician just admitted to taking cocaine at a jazz club with a famous violin player.

The whole thing is worth a read >

