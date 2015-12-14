A Labour MP said she'd like to snog a TV presenter who was sitting right next to her and it was really awkward

Sreenshot/BBC Lousie Haigh answers Backbencher’s Questions

There was a massively awkward moment on BBC Radio 5 Live when Labour MP Louise Haigh confessed that she would like to kiss television presenter Rick Edwards — while he was sitting next to her. Haigh was taking part in a segment called “Backbencher’s Questions” when she was asked a series of serious and not so serious questions by 5 Live’s chief political correspondent John Pienaar.

Haigh was extremely candid in the answers she gave. As well as confessing to wanting to snog Edwards, she also buying her first pint of beer when she was 14, that she would like to marry Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, and she has no ambitions to ever become leader herself.

You can watch the whole segment below, the awkward question about Edwards starts at 1.20:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.