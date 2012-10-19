Professional Models Are Accusing Top Agencies Of Massive Fraud

Photo: Heffner Management

A group of models is fighting back against agencies and cosmetics companies they claim made millions off them without their consent.Lead plaintiff Louisa Raske, 31, is suing Trump Model Management, Wilhelmina International, Revlon, Maybelline, and others, claiming they used models’ images long after the models’ contracts had expired, Courthouse News Service reported Thursday.



The agencies either forged the models’ signatures or pretended to have contracts with them in order to use the pictures, according to Raske’s complaint.

“Unless the models somehow fortuitously discover the use of their image on a product or in an advertisement, the models never demand or receive payment and at the very least, the modelling agencies are unjustly enriched by the models’ funds,” Raskse, who has appeared in bridal magazines, wrote in her complaint.

Raske is seeking $20 million in damages, according to CNS.

