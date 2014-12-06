This Woman Got The Perfect Revenge When She Was Asked Out By A Guy That Used To Bully Her

Louisa Manning grew up with less admirers than detractors, so when she got the opportunity a decade later to get revenge on one of the people that made fun of her – she took it.

We learned via Buzzfeed about this woman. She’s 22 years old now and goes to Oxford. Back in school when she was 12, Manning was bullied all the time about her weight, for being hairy, and being called a “manbeast.” She says it drove her to a form of eating disorder.

This is what she looks like now:

She was recently asked out on a date by one of the guys that used to bully her in school, and she had the perfect response to get her revenge.

She decided to say yes, and arrange for the two of them to meet at a restaurant. And then she gave this note to the waiter to give to him when he arrived, according to Buzzfeed:

Post by Louisa Manning .

Here’s what her note said:

Hey [name obscured], So sorry I can’t join you tonight. Remember year 8, when I was fat and you made fun of my weight? No? I do — I spent the following three years eating less than an apple a day. So I’ve decided to skip dinner. Remember the monobrow you mocked? The hairy legs you were disgusted by? Remember how every day for three years, you and your friends called me Manbeast? No perhaps you don’t — or you wouldn’t have seen how I look eight years later and deemed me fuckable enough to treat me like a human being. I thought I’d send you this as a reminder. Next time you think of me, picture that girl in this photo, because she’s the one who just stood you up. Louisa.

Buzzfeed notes that Louisa ultimately got a response on Facebook to her note, this is what they say the man said:

“Hey… For what it’s worth, I was actually here to meet up looking for a chance to meet up looking to make friends, not because you are very good looking. I guess I had it coming though, and certainly don’t blame you for standing me up.

I can’t change who I was 8 years ago, and I won’t insult your intelligence by pretending that it didn’t happen, but I hope you believe me when I say I’m a completely different person now. I can only apologise and wish you the very best. I guess I won’t hear from you again but I mean it when I say that I hope you have every success you deserve.”

