Louis Vuitton reveals a luxurious $24,000 monogram chip set after surging interest in poker

Priced at $US24,000, the suitcase-style case is made of wood and has golden-metal fittings. Its coated canvas displays the brand’s signature monogram print.

The case includes a full poker set and two brass paperweights. It can be ordered only via phone through Louis Vuitton’s website.

French fashion house Louis Vuitton on Thursday released its latest luxury creation: a sleek poker case with the brand’s classic internationally-recognised LV monogram.

The luxury chip set is inspired by LV’s suitcase-style “President” case which has golden-metal brass fittings, an interior leather lining, and the brand’s signature embossed diamonds, circles, and flowers printed on the coated canvas.

While an average poker set could cost about $US100, Louis Vuitton’s monogram edition is priced at $US24,000 and “enables players to carry their games everywhere.”

Inside the case, a buyer would find a matching deck of cards, dice, chips, and two brass paperweights.

The French luxury brand is reportedly making the most of a surging interest in poker since the end of March. Google searches for phrases such as “how to play poker” rose rapidly after the panic of global lockdowns set in and people around the world stayed home to avoid transmitting the coronavirus.

Ralph Lauren too has its own customary version made of walnut wood and carbon-fibre leather, and is called the “Sutton” poker set.

Louis Vuitton also recently released other quirky statement products.

LV Dumbbells, which cost $US2,680, are made from lustrous metal with a catchy monogram canvas and signature engravings.

Louis Vuitton LV’s Dumbbells are priced at $US2,860.

LV’s $US71,000 Foosball Table is another one of its products that delves into the world of games and leisure. The players on the table are hand-painted and operated by handles covered in cowhide leather.

Louis Vuitton LV’s Foosball Table costs $US71,000.

