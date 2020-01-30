Louis Vuitton is opening its first restaurant, but it's just the latest luxury brand to make moves in the culinary world

Peter White / Contributor / Getty Images

Louis Vuitton’s plan to take over every facet of the luxury world is still in full effect. Earlier this month, the brand showed off a successful collection at Paris Fashion Week, revealed it had bought the second-largest diamond in the world, and announced a multiyear partnership with the NBA. Now, they’re set to open a restaurant. Yes, a restaurant.

Miles Socha of Women’s Wear Daily reports that the luxury brand is set to open the world’s first Vuitton cafe and restaurant. It will be located on the top floor of the brand’s new four-level store in Osaka, Japan. The Maison will also house a bar and a large terrace, with a menu by famed Japanese chef Yosuke Suga. The restaurant and cafe are set to open for business on February 15, according to WWD.

Louis Vuitton joins many other luxury brands that have opened their own restaurants

As noted by Amy de Klerk at Harper’s Bazaar UK, Tiffany & Co. is set to open its second Blue Box Cafe in London’s Harrods department store, in addition to the one it already has in New York City. There is also Ralph Lauren, which has a massively popular restaurant in New York and a coffee bar in London. Burberry, meanwhile, operates Thomas’ Cafe in London.

Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton, confirmed the restaurant opening to WWD, and hinted that the brand could expand into more eateries and even hotels. In addition,Hypebeast reports that Vuitton’s parent company, LVMH,has plans to open a Langosteria – a high-end seafood restaurant hailing from Milan – in Paris.

Louis Vuitton is the most valuable luxury brand in the world, according to data consulting agency Interbrand, while LVMH is the largest luxury goods conglomerate on the planet.

