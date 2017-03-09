This iPhone 7 case from Louis Vuitton costs a whopping $6,660 -- take a look

Louis Vuitton Louis Vuitton’s Eye-Trunk iPhone 7 case.

For $US5,000 ($AU6,658), your iPhone can wear the latest fashions.

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has debuted a new product called the Eye-Trunk, a leather iPhone 7 case designed to pay tribute to the company’s origins as a trunk designer.

But outfitting your phone in couture will cost you: The lowest-end case costs more than $US1,100 ($AU1,464), while the priciest version will set you back well over $US5,000 ($AU6,658).

Here’s what they look like.

This is the Eye-Trunk in 'precious Golden Crocodile leather.' The iPhone 7 version retails for $5,050, while the iPhone 7 Plus version sells for $5,500. Louis Vuitton If that's a bit out of your price range, Louis Vuitton offers a few more options in the $1,000 range: The traditional Monogram version costs $1,180 for an iPhone 7 and $1,250 for an iPhone 7 Plus. Louis Vuitton Here it is in Monogram Reverse... Louis Vuitton There's a Monogram Eclipse version, too: a black and grey version with the company's famous logo. Louis Vuitton Here's what the Eclipse case looks like from the front. On its website, Louis Vuitton says the cases are 'more than a protective cover.' Instead, the case 'establishes itself as the ultimate fashionable accessory of the season.' Louis Vuitton Unfortunately, you can't order the Eye-Trunk online just yet -- for now, it says to call the company for more information. To find out more about the cases, visit Louis Vuitton's website.

