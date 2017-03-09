This iPhone 7 case from Louis Vuitton costs a whopping $6,660 -- take a look

For $US5,000 ($AU6,658), your iPhone can wear the latest fashions.
Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has debuted a new product called the Eye-Trunk, a leather iPhone 7 case designed to pay tribute to the company’s origins as a trunk designer.
But outfitting your phone in couture will cost you: The lowest-end case costs more than $US1,100 ($AU1,464), while the priciest version will set you back well over $US5,000 ($AU6,658).
Here’s what they look like.
This is the Eye-Trunk in 'precious Golden Crocodile leather.' The iPhone 7 version retails for $5,050, while the iPhone 7 Plus version sells for $5,500.
If that's a bit out of your price range, Louis Vuitton offers a few more options in the $1,000 range: The traditional Monogram version costs $1,180 for an iPhone 7 and $1,250 for an iPhone 7 Plus.
Here's what the Eclipse case looks like from the front. On its website, Louis Vuitton says the cases are 'more than a protective cover.' Instead, the case 'establishes itself as the ultimate fashionable accessory of the season.'
Unfortunately, you can't order the Eye-Trunk online just yet -- for now, it says to call the company for more information. To find out more about the cases, visit Louis Vuitton's website.
