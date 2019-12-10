Take a look at Louis Vuitton's new collection of video game clothes, a collaboration with 'League of Legends' that includes a $5,000 leather jacket

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton released its “League of Legends” collection, and it doesn’t come cheap.

The collection has about 40 products, many of which cost well over $US1,000.

Products are set to ship in February or March of 2020.

For the person who has everything, maybe a $US5,000 League of Legends Louis Vuitton leather jacket is the perfect gift this holiday season.

The fashion house Louis Vuitton released a capsule collection on Monday in collaboration with Riot Games’ “League of Legends.” The collection, branded as LVxLOL, was designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the fashion label’s artistic director of women’s collections. The pieces range in price from a $US170 bandeau to a $US5,600 leather jacket.

The companies have collaborated in the past. The partnership was first announced in September, and in October, “League of Legends” released Louis Vuitton skins also designed by Ghesquière. Players could purchase the outfits for their characters for around $US10.

The collaboration is no doubt niche. Riot Games refers to it as the “first-ever collaboration between a global eSport and a luxury fashion house.”

Louis Vuitton says products will ship in February or March of 2020. Even if you can’t purchase any pieces from the collection, you can take a look here.

This outfit, with a peplum top, leggings, plus purse and archlight sneakers, costs $US6,020. These are some of the most understated pieces in the collection, and a passerby might not notice any “League of Legends” connections.

Louis Vuitton

This look, with “League of Legends” character Qiyana printed on a t-shirt, has a more clear connection to the game. The tee, jogging pants, hoodie, sneakers, and watch make this look $US8,890.

Louis Vuitton

Here’s what the full-body sweatsuit looks like.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton also made a shirt dress version. The dress, plus a fanny-pack-style bag and heeled boots, comes in at $US5,740.

Louis Vuitton

This parka alone is $US4,450, plus a $US1,070 crop top and $US940 cycling shorts. The mini backpack goes for $US2,310.

Louis Vuitton

For a buyer with nearly impossible storage needs and money to burn, this bracelet bag sells for $US730.

Louis Vuitton

This leather biker jacket with the Louis Vuitton logo is one of the most expensive pieces in the collection at $US5,650. The bubble skirt is one of the most feminine pieces, and costs $US2,680.

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton paired it with $US1,060 platforms that have the collection’s signature camo pattern, and a charm bracelet that costs $US345, one of the lowest costs in the collection.

Louis Vuitton

Even this pocket square costs $US485

Louis Vuitton

This “Neverfull” tote goes for $US1,760, and the “League of Legends” key holder and charm is $US515.

Louis Vuitton

Finally, this $US730 bucket hat is somehow one of the most wearable pieces in the collection.

Louis Vuitton

