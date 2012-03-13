SCANDAL: Sarkozy Son Pelts Police Officer With Tomato

Louis Sarkozy on the left

Photo: AP

A French police woman made an official complaint on Thursday after harassment at the Elysee Palace, Connexion reports.The problem? Young Louis Sarkozy, the 15-year-old son from the French president’s second marriage, was pelting her with tomatoes.



Louis and some friends also reportedly threw a marble.

Reuters reports that Nicolas Sarkozy has apologized in person for the attack — he does, after all, know what its like to be pelted with foodstuff.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.