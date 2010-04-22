Louis Moore Bacon: Don't Be Fooled, The Euro Is Doomed Because Of The "Socializing" Greek Bailout

Moore Capital’s Louis Bacon released a letter April 16th that is very critical of the both Greek bailout and the strength of the Euro. He’s also optimistic about the US economy short-term but predicts that growth will not be sustained through the year’s end.



MarketWatch got the letter.

On the Greek bailout:

“When the European leaders have decided to reward the prodigal Greeks with a bailout, socializing their ills and taxing once again the prodigious Northern European workers.”

On the strength of the Euro:

The bailout could have “disastrous consequences” for the European Union and Europe. (Soros says the same.)

Sovereign-wealth funds have only bought trillions of euros to diversify away from U.S. dollars; to “flee their debauched currency.”

Once the funds “finally realise what they own, they may stand aside… The euro will find a new level while these large funds instead seek currencies in the emerging markets where solvency is not such an issue.”

On future growth in the US economy:

The U.S. economy could reach “escape velocity” this summer

Markets could be worrying about “stall speed” by the end of the year

“We should see a resumption of a bearish market amid the secular softening of U.S. economic might.”

On the “demonization” of hedge funds for shorting Greek bonds (like Moore Capital):

“Witness [European financial authorities’] demonization of hedge funds in the market revolt after the Greeks were found to be lying about their deficit data…Instead of listening to the market’s warnings… [they] would prefer to adopt a stance of ‘First Kill All the Canaries in the Mineshafts.'”

Read more on the letter in MarketWatch –>

