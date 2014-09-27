Amazing Aerial Photos Show The True Magnitude Of The Alberta Tar Sands Developments

Louis Helbig Braided black patterns of bitumen residue set against a background of white silt and sand on the edge of a tar pond.

The Athabasca Tar Sands in Alberta, Canada are the largest known resource for crude bitumen in the world. Retrieving that oil from the earth is a major undertaking, one that requires massive amounts of machinery, facilities, and man power. But the results also produce a massive amount of profit for those involved.

While its presence has been known since the early 1700’s, it was only in the last decade or so that production and development has picked up on a large scale, thrusting the Tar Sands into the national spotlight. Folks from all over Canada and North America are flocking to Fort McMurray, the epicentre of expansion, for the promise of high paying jobs.

With an estimated 133 billion barrels still available, things don’t look like they will slow down any time soon. Though that’s a tough sell for environmentalists who worry about the devastation these tar sands are wreaking on the natural environment.

Artist and aerial photographer, Louis Helbig, has been photographing the Athabasaca region from above for seven years and has seen firsthand just how colossal an operation extracting and refining the Tar Sands is. He also has seen how beautiful a place it can be.

“It’s an unbelievable sight,” he tells Business Insider.

Helbig has compiled his work into a new book, titled “Beautiful Destruction,” which will be out later this year. He also currently has a Kickstarter campaign going, and it’s proven to be one of the most successful projects in the history of the site.

Helbig started the project in 2007, when, he says, the expansion was not yet world news. It was, however, the topic of many conversations in Alberta, especially among those who wanted to head to the Tar Sands to find work. An empty ore truck traversing a brightly coloured area in the Suncor Millenium Mine. Helbig, looking to see what all the buzz was about, decided to visit. 'I thought I would go up there and do some aerial photography and see what was hidden in plain sight,' he recently told Business Insider. Suncor's Firebag SAGD operation, about 130 kilometres northeast of Fort McMurray. The array of cutlines emanating from a central steam and processing facility is typical of most SAGD operations. When he first flew over the Tar Sands with his now wife, Kristin Reimer, the sheer magnitude of what he saw amazed them. Detail of part of the Muskeg River open pit bitumen mine. 'All the operations, the open pit mining, the large, oily tailing ponds, the refineries, the whole thing situated somewhat incongruously in the boreal forest, is stunning,' he explains. Transition lines between clear-cut and boreal forest at the edge of area cleared for the Kearl open pit bitumen mine. Note the transition of a boreal swamp from within the forest into the industrial clearing. There are two main ways to extract oil from the Tar Sands. One way, known as 'open-pit mining,' extracts the bitumen oil which is closer to the surface of the Earth buy removing the soil above it. The mining of bitumen, its layers being formed by an army of machinery, seems interminable and unstoppable. The earth above the oil, known as 'overburden,' must be completely removed, including all trees, plants, or other natural elements, in order to access the oil underneath. A massive bulldozer, among the largest on Earth, works within the patchwork patterns of its own creation. This earthwork is in preparation for the open pit mine and tailings ponds being constructed for the Kearl project. Its second phase is scheduled for completion in 2015. This extraction method is obviously quite destructive. Luckily, only 20% of the oil in the area can be mined in this manner. Still, that's a lot of land. The edge of CNRL's open pit mine The second method, known as 'steam-assisted gravity drainage,' or SAGD for short, accesses oil deeper in the earth, pumping steam into the reservoir which reduces the viscosity of the oil, causing it to drain to a wellbore dug below. From there, the oil is pumped out and up to the surface. A SAGD pad in a wet, muskeg area of stunted conifers. This pad, connected to similar ones spread over a large area northeast of Wabasca-Desmarais, is part of Cenovus's Pelican Lake Grand Rapids SAGD operation. While less invasive then open-pit mining, SAGD methods require large and long pipelines to funnel the bitumen to the refineries. These shiny, silver, raised pipelines are typical of SAGD operations. They spider from central steam generation and processing plants to wellheads sunk into bitumen deposits 100 metres or more below the surface. In 2013, Helbig spent seven weeks travelling all around the Athabasca region. He says he saw a massive growth from his prior visit, with increases in both types of mining, especially SAGD. 'They're sprouting up in the middle of nowhere. You might be 50, 60, 80 miles from nowhere and then all the sudden there's this thing in the middle of the woods,' he tells Business Insider. A new SAGD pad. A fresh, square clearance of a patch of boreal forest in preparation for a SAGD well. This site is in the vicinity of Dunkirk River, in the Municipal District of Opportunity, approximately 100 kilometres west of Fort McMurray. Louis continues: 'When you're impressed by change from the air, that usually translates to much more impressive change on the ground.' A stream of effluent widening over the shallow decline of the sandy shore of Syncrude's tailings pond. Tailings are contained in ponds to allow the settling of sand and clay. Clarified water from tailings ponds is recycled and, eventually, tailings ponds are reclaimed Another feature of development which dominates the landscape are the large tailing ponds which collect the byproduct produced when refining the oil. They pose a large environmental risk as much of the runoff is potentially harmful to animals and can possibly leak into fresh water sources. This is the tailings pond where industry suffered its first significant public relations setback, when, in the spring of 2008, someone alerted the public and the authorities to flocks of ducks landing on its surface. In this particular incident about 1,600 ducks were killed. The oil deposits in the Athabasca region are the largest of its kind on Earth, and the extraction of it is currently the largest industrial project on Earth, according to Helbig. 'It's a story of growth,' he says. Set against white sandy soil, an incredible array of brightly coloured complex equipment and parts stands in sharp relief. The Kearl Oil Sands Project, set to evolve through three phases, has been beset by cost overruns and delays. A plan to ship large units along US highways to Alberta encountered a public backlash, forcing Imperial to reassemble them in smaller loads. With that growth comes a great influx of people, workers who man the operations as well as building the infrastructure. They come for the promise of great paying jobs, a promise which, by all accounts, has been true so far. Detail of the Kinosis camp at Nexen's Kinosis project south of Fort McMurray. Work camps similar to this one house upwards of 30,000 workers at any one time. 'The main activity for workers is in construction of the facilities rather than the operations, so that construction translates to ever larger tracts of forests being cut down and lines are being expanded,' Helbig explains. Neatly organised girders and other fittings for Imperial Oil-Exxon Mobil's facility at its Kearl project. Kearl is being developed in three phases. At its completion, Kearl is expected to produce 345,000 barrels of bitumen a day. Even though there are not many people visible in Helbig's work, he says he saw people who 'looked like ants' all over the place. 'There's people everywhere. Welders, carpenters, working on things. There is a great human impact, people are everywhere involved in every single aspect,' he says. Part of Gregoire Trailer Park in Fort McMurray, Alberta, which houses close to 4,000 people. Trailers on a small lot of freehold land cost approximately half a million dollars. In his series, Helbig intentionally tries to stay neutral and not pass judgement on the politics of the project, good or bad. 'There's a certain oversimplification that's being brought to bare from both sides. I don't think it's particularly helpful in addressing the issue and mitigating whatever the problems are,' he says. Slag piles -- each a massive dump truck load -- of various shades of coke ash, a by-product of the upgrading process that is in part used to generate energy for converting bitumen into synthetic crude oil. The ash is being covered by light brown sand and gravel by a bulldozer. Helbig believes his role as an artist is to present what he sees and to let others draw their own conclusions. He hopes to spark discussion and create 'a space for engagement and for dialogue, for substantive debate and discourse by which we might actually be able to move forward,' he explains. Brightly coloured, almost metallic-tinted, alluvial fan at the edge of Albian Sands tailings pond at sunset. Tailings, consisting of water, sand, clay, industrial solvents and residual oil, are pumped into man-made basins and alluvial fans are occasionally formed in the process. To this point, Helbig presents 15 essays in his book, each detailing varying and at times counterpoint stances on the development in the Tar Sands. A cornucopia of cable spools, pipes, pallets, traffic cones and a ladder, along with many other items piled in an industrial landfill at Albian Sands. One of the most interesting essays comes from Chief Allan Adams, leader of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation. In it, Chief Adams depicts the conflicting feelings within his community. His constituents are seeing both immense benefits economically from the development, as well as drastic losses in the land they hold so dear. The arbour built in time for Treaty Days 2013 in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta. Not only the oldest permanent community in Alberta, Fort Chipewyan is also the oldest settlement east of Unalaska, Alaska, north of Los Angeles and west of North Battleford, Saskatchewan. Founded in 1788, it predates most communities in Canada, including Toronto. Helbig says this duality is felt in more than just the Native American community. 'That kind of contradiction and drama is widespread... I think that says a lot about who we are as human beings,' Helbig says. A perfectly rectangular cut in one of the massive sulphur storage piles adjacent to the Syncrude's Mildred Lake upgrader/refinery north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. In 2011 the established reserves of elemental sulphur in the province were estimated to be 173.1 million tonnes. The average price of sulphur in 2011 was US$214 per ton. Regardless of your opinion on the vast developments, Helbig says the area is a striking and beautiful place. Steam rising from warm effluent pouring into the frozen, snow-covered tailings pond. When struggling to name the series, he consulted his godfather. While looking at the images, his godfather, , a former English teacher, referenced a W.B. Yeat's poem, saying the pictures presented a 'terrible beauty.' Quite quickly, Helbig arrived at the name 'Beautiful Destruction.' In soft bitumen mud, accented with the yellow-brown sandy soil that typically covers the bitumen ore in the McMurray Formation, machines lay down an endless array of tracks and patterns. 'Politics aside, it's a profoundly moving place,' Helbig says. A small rounded island of higher ground, rising out of saturated muskeg in the vicinity of Livock River. There is extensive in situ bitumen drilling work throughout this area. Want more beautiful photos of science and nature? Look at these 12 mind-blowing space images just won a photography competition»

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.