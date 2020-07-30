Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert tests positive for the coronavirus after refusing to wear a mask in the Capitol

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) confers with Steve Castor, Republican staff attorney, during a House Judiciary committee hearing on June 24, 2020.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, has tested positive for the coronavirus after refusing to wear a mask on the House floor and around the Capitol, Politico reported Wednesday.

Gohmert defended not wearing a mask in an interview with CNN last month, saying he’d only wear a face covering regularly if he contracted the virus.

The conservative lawmaker attended Attorney General William Barr’s House hearing on Tuesday and reportedly spoke with Barr within six feet without wearing a mask.

“I don’t have the coronavirus, turns out as of yesterday I’ve never had it,” he said. “But if I get it, you’ll never see me without a mask.”

The 66-year-old congressman was planning to fly to Texas on Wednesday morning with President Donald Trump, but tested positive at the White House. He reportedly informed his congressional staff of his positive test during an in-person meeting on Wednesday morning.

The conservative lawmaker attended Attorney General William Barr’s House hearing on Tuesday and was filmed walking within six feet of Barr while both men were mask-less. A reporter says she also saw the two men speaking with each other while not social distancing.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, condemned Republican members who took off their masks while inside the hearing room on Tuesday.

ACTUALLY… here is a video of AG Barr and Gohmert. While Barr arrived with a mask, it was off when he walked into the hearing room, so both men were not wearing masks at this time. pic.twitter.com/xm6wuq6QvW — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 29, 2020

A spokesperson for Barr said the attorney general will be tested for the virus on Wednesday because of his contact with Gohmert.

Five other Republican House lawmakers and one Democratic member of Congress have also tested positive for Covid-19. One senator, Republican Rand Paul, has tested positive.

Gohmert’s office didn’t immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

On Wednesday, Nadler tweeted that he hopes Gohmert’s contraction of the virus “is a lesson” for all members to take the necessary safety precautions.

I want to wish ⁦@replouiegohmert⁩ a full & speedy recovery. When individuals refuse to take the necessary precautions it puts everyone at risk. I’ve regularly instructed all Members to wear their masks and hope this is a lesson by all my colleagues. https://t.co/WstJuAW9BG — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) July 29, 2020

