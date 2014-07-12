Republican Congressman Thinks He Can Prove God Exists With A Simple Equation

A Republican congressman has apparently figured out the solution to the age-old philosophical question mankind has been trying to figure out for a very long time.

Proving God exists or does not exist has been a difficult endeavour for many, but Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Texas) gave it a try at a prayer rally held in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

“Bob Murphey used to say, ‘You know, I feel so bad for atheists, I do,'” Gohmert said of the country music singer at the “Celebrate America” event. “‘Think about it, no matter how smart they think they are, an atheist has to admit that he believes the equation: nobody plus nothing equals everything.'”

He continued: “How embarrassing for an intellectual to have to say ‘yeah, I believe that. Nobody plus nothing equals everything.’ Well, you couldn’t get everything unless there was something that was the creator of everything. And that’s the Lord we know.”

Your move, atheists.

(h/t Huffington Post)

