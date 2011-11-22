The Person In Charge Of The Independent Investigation Into Penn State Used To Work At A Company With PSU Ties

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Penn State has hired ex-FBI director Louis Freeh to run its independent investigation into the Jerry Sandusky scandal.But Freeh’s “independent” status is being calling into question by Joe DiStefano of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who reports that Freeh used to work for a company with Penn State business ties.



DiStefano says that Freeh was general counsel of MBNA Corp. from 2001-2006 — when the independent credit card issuer had a deal with Penn State.

In the deal, MBNA paid the PSU alumni association $30 million over a 16-year period for mailing lists and access to contact information where the company could solicit credit cards. But that deal was initiated in 1994, long before Freeh started working for MBNA.

The PR company hired by Penn State says Freeh had nothing to do with Pennstate. Here’s what they told DiStefano:

In his role as General Counsel of MBNA, Judge Freeh had no role in negotiating the company’s agreement with Penn State University which was entered into many years before Judge Freeh joined MBNA. The investigation will be completely independent.

In reality, there’s probably not much to this.

Freeh has worn a lot of hats in his career, and his connection to PSU in this instance seem tangential at worst.

