This Guy's Supercut Of His Totally Epic Year Will Make You Wish You Took More Vacations

If you had a daily video journal, would you want to show an audience a movie of your year?

Louis Cole would, and in this video, you’ll see why.

The 30-year-old YouTube veteran gained a lot of attention for himself back in 2011, when he used to run a very controversial YouTube channel showing videos of himself eating crazy things like scorpions and cockroaches.

Now, he spends his life travelling around the world and documenting everything he does on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr and Instagram.

He’s amassed hundreds of thousands of followers, whom he calls his friends.

If you take a look at all of his photos, watch his videos, and follow his updates on Twitter, you may wonder, does he ever sleep?

Cole’s motto is “Enjoy life and live the adventure.”

Check out this two-minute mashup (below) of all of his videos from 2013 and see how absolutely epic his year was:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

