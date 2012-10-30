Read Louis C.K.'s Open Letter To NYC cancelling His 'Stupid Show'

Comedian Louis C.K. was set to perform in New York Sunday night, but hours before the show he posted an open letter on his blog cancelling his New York performances thanks to the threat of Hurricane Sandy.



“I thought about this very carefully and I really started to worry about making 4300 people come into midtown manhattan on Sunday night,” explained Louis.

“If it’s any consolation, I’m eating a pretty staggering fee for cancelling the show. But I can take it. What I can’t take is the thought that there’s a CHANCE 4300 people will be in danger trying to get home from my stupid show.”

The performance has been postponed until March 2nd.Read the letter in its entirety below (via LouisCK.net):

Photo: buy.louisck.net

