Louis C.K. went on 'Jeopardy!' and won $50,000 playing against journalists

What happens when a famous comedian and two journalists compete against each other on “Jeopardy!”? Turns out the comedian wins.

In what could have been a surreal storyline out of his FX show “Louie,” Louis C.K. went on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night for its “Power Players” week, joining CNN’s Kate Bolduan and MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, two smart broadcast journalists who you might expect could take down the funnyman.

But Louis C.K. beat them both, winning $50,000 for his charity of choice, the Fistula Foundation, dedicated to helping women around the world who suffer as a result of obstetric fistula, a childbirth injury.

C.K. even wrote his name as “Louie” on the show, getting into the head of his alter-ego, and there was a “Louis, Louis” category.

He didn’t do so well in that one at first. In fact, C.K. came from behind, starting out by saying he would probably not be funny because he was so nervous.

“This is not my comfort zone,” he said.

But in the end he crushed his competitors, who seemed a little blindsided by the whole thing.

