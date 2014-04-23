Louis C.K.'s Trick To Achieving 90% Satisfaction In All Areas Of Your Life

Louis C.K. often jokes in his acts that thanks to social media, FOMO, and consumerism, “everything is amazing and nobody is happy.”

In a new GQ cover story, the comedian elaborates by explaining “my 70% rule for decision-making.”

“These situations where I can’t make a choice because I’m too busy trying to envision the perfect one — that false perfectionism traps you in this painful ambivalence: If I do this, then that other thing I could have done becomes attractive. But if I go and choose the other one, the same thing happens again. It’s part of our consumer culture. People do this trying to get a DVD player or a service provider, but it also bleeds into big decisions. So my rule is that if you have someone or something that gets 70 per cent approval, you just do it. ‘Cause here’s what happens. The fact that other options go away immediately brings your choice to 80. Because the pain of deciding is over.

“And,” he continues, “when you get to 80 per cent, you work. You apply your knowledge, and that gets you to 85 per cent! And the thing itself, especially if it’s a human being, will always reveal itself — 100 per cent of the time! — to be more than you thought. And that will get you to 90 per cent. After that, you’re stuck at 90, but who the f— do you think you are, a god? You got to 90 per cent? It’s incredible!”