Louis C.K. hosted “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and opened the show by doing a nearly nine-minute stand-up set.

The comedian joked about death and where we go when we die, God, his daughters, how “men are worse than women,” wife-beater tank tops, and much more. Watch below.

