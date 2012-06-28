Louis C.K. Is Taking A Huge Gamble To Give Fans Affordable Tickets To His Tour

Photo: Screenshot

Louis C.K. is once again proving he’s in his fans’ corner when it comes to ticket sales.Rather than using a traditional ticketing agency like TicketMaster, the comedian is peddling tickets to his Fall/Winter comedy tour directly from his website. They’ll cost a flat $45––tax included and minus the usual host of service fees tacked on by third-party sellers.



In a blog post, C.K. explained why he’s decided to rally for fans:

“Making my shows affordable has always been my goal but two things have always worked against that. High ticket charges and ticket re-sellers marking up the prices. Some ticketing services charge more than 40% over the ticket price and, ironically, the lower I’ve made my ticket prices, the more scalpers have bought them up, so the more fans have paid for a lot of my tickets. By selling the tickets exclusively on my site, I’ve cut the ticket charges way down and absorbed them into the ticket price.”

To purchase tickets, fans just use their credit card and “buy the damn thing,” C.K. says. There are some pretty tight rules buyers have to agree to, including C.K.’s right to cancel their ticket if they’re caught trying to resell it at a marked up price.

For his part, C.K. says he’s had to perform fewer shows as some larger venues won’t agree to his ticketing system. His bottom line will suffer as well, as tickets are “less than anyone has actually paid to see me (after ticket charges) in about two years and in most cases it’s about half of what you paid last year,” he says.

This isn’t his first time C.K.’s cut out the middle man when it comes to selling his content. Earlier this year, be made his Live at the Beacon Theatre show available for download on his site for just five bucks.

He reeled in $1 million in profit and divvied it up between his staff ($250K), charity ($280K) and his production team ($250K). It wasn’t long before contemporaries followed, including “Parks and Recreation” funny man Aziz Ansari, who let fans stream his concert tour for $5 on his website.

Read Louis C.K.’s full post here.

