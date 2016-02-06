Louis C.K. secretly released a new TV show and it's unlike any show you've seen before

Last weekend, comedian Louis C.K. secretly released a new TV show called “Horace and Pete.” It’s a drama that looks like a sitcom.

The first episode of “Horace and Pete” is available on C.K.’s website. All future episodes will go up there as well.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing by Carl Mueller

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.