Louis C.K. is hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend with musical guest, Sam Smith.

In the promo video featuring Kenan Thompson, Louis talks his name, his character, and cheeseburgers. This weekend’s episode should be interesting.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.