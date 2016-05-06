Louis CK reveals why he quit the internet

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Comedian Louis CK has decided to quit the internet for the time being. On last night’s episode of “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” the comedian declared: “I decided I don’t want to be on the internet anymore, I don’t like the way it feels anymore.”

CK went on to explain that the main reason behind his decision was a feeling of detachment, specifically from his daughter, whenever his phone would notify him, which would lead him to glance down at his device instead of staying in the conversation. “One thing I realised in life is you can’t just go by how a person reacts to you. You can’t just go like ‘well it’s alright with her’, because she’s my kid. But she dies inside every time I do this.”

It’s been about a month since CK has Googled anything and he says he’s doing just fine offline.

“I just go up to people and ask them questions, which is more fun” he told O’Brien, before proudly announcing he’d spent his now free time reading Pride and Prejudice. Giving up technology cold turkey isn’t new for the CK; he gave up Twitter last year after it stopped feeling good to use.

