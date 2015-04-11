Louis C.K. has a characteristically no-frills way of making sure his daughters aren't spoiled

Comedian Louis C.K. is known for his every-man persona, talking publicly about his modest upbringing and family life.

He’s also worth about $US25 million.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, C.K. explained a little about how important it is for his two daughters to respect the value of hard work, and how he teaches them this lesson on a daily basis:

The thing that keeps me stable now more than anything is my kids. They’re who I bring the Emmys home to, and they’re excited for me and proud of me. But I also make them aware of what it takes to get to these places. I talk to them about work, and I hope they both have shitty minimum wage retail jobs when they’re old enough.

I really try to be aware of not letting them grow up weird or spoiled, which is easier to do here than it is in L.A. My 13-year-old daughter leaves the house at 7:15 every morning and takes a smelly city bus to school way uptown. It’s like 8 degrees out, and it’s dark and she’s got this morning face and I send her out there to take a bus.

Meanwhile, my driver is sitting in a toasty Mercedes that’s going to take me to work once both kids are gone. I could send her in the Mercedes and then have it come back to get me, but I can’t have my kid doing that. I can’t do that to her. Me? I earned that f — ing Mercedes. You better f — ing believe it.