Louis C.K. Rants About 'Toxic' Cell Phones Distracting People From Feeling Sadness

Comedian Louis C.K. had a serious issue to address on Thursday’s

“Conan” — smartphones.

“I think these things are toxic, especially for kids,” Louis explained. “It’s bad, they don’t look at people when they’re talking to them, they don’t build empathy. Kids are mean.”

Louis argued that kids feel safer bullying their peers via text, when they are able to hide behind a screen.

He also feels that phones distract people from necessary feelings of isolation and sadness.

“You need to build an ability to just be yourself and not be doing something, that’s what the phones are taking away — the ability to just sit there,” he told Conan passionately.

The comedian recalled a recent time in which he heard a Bruce Springsteen song while driving that brought back some emotional memories.

“I started to get that sad feeling and reached for my phone, but I thought ‘don’t’ — just be sad, let it hit you like a truck,” he explains. “I pulled over and I just cried like a bitch, it was beautiful. Sadness is poetic.”

But once he let the sadness hit him, Louis says, “I was grateful to feel sad and then I met it with true, profound happiness.”

For the record, he also hates Twitter.

