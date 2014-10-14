Louis C.K. Goes On Epic Tweetstorm Rant Against ISIS

Comedian Louis C.K. just broadcasted his unfiltered thoughts on the jihadist Islamic State group (also known as ISIS) — on Twitter.

In a series of profanity-laced tweets Monday morning, C.K. advocated various forms of violence against ISIS, which has recently beheaded multiple US and British hostages.

At one point, C.K. even wondered, “Whether or not ISIS is really a bunch of Halliburton employees.”

View the full set of tweets below:

