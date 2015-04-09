Louis C.K. fought to keep Jimmy Fallon from getting hired on 'The Dana Carvey Show'

There was a time when even some of today’s biggest comedy stars struggled.

While promoting the new season of “Louie” on “The Tonight Show,” Louis C.K. shared a story about a time when both he and Jimmy Fallon were struggling comics in New York, and Louis attempted to sabotage Fallon’s budding career.

While working as the head writer of the short-lived “The Dana Carvey Show,” C.K. oversaw Fallon’s audition for the show. Fallon apparently played guitar and did impressions of famous musicians, which sounds very similar to the “Late Night” bits that made him a huge star.

While most of the staff was onboard with hiring Fallon, Louis was against it.

“I think I actually said, ‘I will quit the show if you hire that kid,” he said. While he knew that Fallon was going to be a star, the decision was mainly out of pure jealousy.

“This is really f****d up to be doing this because this kid is really talented, but I don’t want to look at him every day because it will make me upset about myself,” C.K. added.

Even though Fallon seemed only partially upset that Louis C.K. “squashed [his] dreams,” C.K. was quick to note that “The Dana Carvey Show” got cancelled after seven episodes, and thus getting rejected might have been the best thing for him.

“Everything that happens in your path leads to where you are, right?” was the advice C.K. had to offer.

Louis C.K. and Jimmy Fallon have both had their own, diverging paths of success since their first encounter. “Louie” is the first basic-cable sitcom ever to be nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. C.K. is also the first comic ever to sell out Madison Square Garden “three times in a single tour.” “Louie” returns to FX on April 9.

Meanwhile, Fallon co-anchored Weekend Update while on “Saturday Night Live” and has consistently topped his competition in the 11:30 PM slot as host of “The Tonight Show.”

