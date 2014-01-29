You Can Buy The First Movie Louis CK Wrote And Directed Online For $US5

Louis CK will release his very first feature film online for $US5.

The comedian wrote and directed his first movie back in 1998, called “Tomorrow Night.”

It’s a black-and-white picture about an antisocial photo store owner named Charles who finally decides to get a life. There are a bevvy of minor appearances from comedians like Steve Carell and Conan O’Brien.

Digital releases like this have worked out very well for CK.

He earned $US200,000 four days after he released his standup special “Live at the Beacon Theatre,” according to The Verge.

Watch the trailer for “Tomorrow Night” below. Fans will be able to purchase the movie from the comedian’s site tomorrow at noon.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.