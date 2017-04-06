Louis C.K.: Trump is 'a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of s---'

Louis C.K. made headlines last year after he sent an email disparaging then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and calling him “Hitler.”

On Tuesday’s “Late Show,” the comedian said he regrets sending it, but doesn’t take back his words.

“I don’t take it back, I regret it. There’s a difference,” C.K. told host Stephen Colbert. “I regret saying it. It doesn’t mean it’s not true. It’s a messy thing. It’s how I was feeling at the time. And I said it… If you went back and fixed all the mistakes you’ve made, you erase yourself. There’s no point to that.”

C.K. further explained that he didn’t realise how many people would receive the email and was shocked at the media coverage of the email, concluding, “That’s not what I do for a living. That’s not what I’m trying to accomplish.”

The comedian then told Colbert how he thinks differently about Trump since that email last year.

“Right now, I guess he’s not as profound as I thought he was,” C.K. said. “I thought he was some new kind of evil, but he’s just a lying sack of s—. It’s just simple. It’s simpler than I thought.”

C.K. broke down the type of “liar” he thinks Trump is.

“Like there’s liars. Sometimes people lie. That guy lied. They found out that he lied. Then, there’s someone who lies once in a while, can’t quite stay in the boundaries of truth, somebody who lies sometimes. Then you have a liar, who somebody who’s almost like it’s a problem. They can’t help it. They lie a lot. Then you have just a lying sack of s—. And that’s just somebody who’s just ughhhh… They just lie. They like it. He likes it. He goes, ‘It wasn’t even true. And then I said they were liars,'” the comedian said.

“It’s just gross. He’s just a gross, crook, dirty, rotten, lying sack of s—,” he added, to thunderous applause from Colbert’s audience.

Watch the interview below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.