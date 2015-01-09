Louis CK Showed Support For Charlie Hebdo At Last Night's Madison Square Garden Show

Louis C.K. has always been vocal about terrorism, on both Twitter and in his comedy.

At his show on Wednesday night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden — the same day as the terrorist attack at Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris — the comedian honored the satirical publication and the twelve people that had been murdered in the attack.

He wore a shirt with the words “Charlie Hebdo” handwritten across his chest in Sharpie.

Louis C.K. In Madison Square Garden with his Charlie Hebdo T-shirt. pic.twitter.com/U78cBN1YLs

— Judith Godrèche (@Judith_Godreche) January 8, 2015

But the comedian did not mention the attacks, instead choosing to focus on sexism, parenting, sex, and ageing.

Other comedians, such as Jon Stewart, Conan O’Brien, and Tina Fey have also publicly responded to the attacks.

Stewart said on “The Daily Show” that comedy “should not be an act of courage.” O’Brien commented that the attacks “really hit home,” and Fey said the murder was an attack on freedom of speech:

You look at that and you look at the controversy surrounding ‘The Interview,” it makes you think about how important free speech is and how it absolutely must be defended. [We] cannot back down on free speech in any way. We all have to stand firm on the issue of free speech.

Others, such as Michael Ian Black and Ricky Gervais, have taken to Twitter in response to the shootings:

All of my prophets know how to take a joke.

— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 7, 2015

Here’s to rational thought, truth, education, evidence & freedom of expression one day leading to peace on earth.

— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 7, 2015

Media outlets across the globe have similarly cited the murders as an attack on free speech.

Many have demonstrated solidarity by posting “#Je Suis Charlie” on Twitter and other social media outlets.

Vincent Kessler/Reuters A person holds a candle next to a placard which reads ‘I am Charlie’ to pay tribute during a gathering in Strasbourg on Jan. 7, 2015.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.