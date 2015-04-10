Louis C.K. captured why New York is the greatest city in the world in 2 brutally honest sentences

Louis C.K. is the foul-mouthed, truth-telling uncle you wished you always had.

While he spends a lot of time talking about things he hates (like cell phones and deer), the dude is also capable of epic love.

Case in point: New York City.

One big reason?

Unlike in other towns — namely Los Angeles — you can’t avoid seeing people who look, sound, and dress differently than you do.

Like he told the Hollywood Reporter, it’s part of what makes New York so special.

“Outside some fancy office building, you see a CEO getting his cigarette lit by a cleaning lady,” he said. “Everybody is dealing with the same shit, everybody is on the subway elbow-to-elbow.”

In other words, New York is diverse.

In more than one way:

• Unlike America’s famous one-industry cities — DC and politics, LA and entertainment, SF and tech — New York has a pile of different major industries, from finance to fashion to publishing to news media. • While the housing is only getting more expensive in Manhattan and Brooklyn, people from different socioecomic classes still pile into the same subway cars on the way to and from work.

It’s overwhelming.

It’s glorious.

And it’s what captured Louis C.K. when he first came here.

“I came here for the first time when I was in high school, and I remember going into the subway by myself,” he recalled to the Reporter. “It was the really old, white metal C trains, all dingy inside, and I went into a packed car. It was all these faces — tired-looking people, people from all over the world — and my heart was pounding. It was such a thrill just to be in that.”

The psych research suggests that it’s super healthy to live and work in diverse places.

In their reporting on diversity research, Scientific American concludes that “being around people who are different from us makes us more creative, more diligent and harder-working.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.