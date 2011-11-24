Louis CK: Apple Is A Woman, Microsoft Is A Man

Photo: Screenshot

The brilliant comedian Louis C.K. tells Fast Company why girls are better than boys, and who will be the next Steve Jobs:But girls are still the underdog, which means they’ll work harder, and everybody loves an underdog. The next Steve Jobs will totally be a chick, because girls are No. 2–and No. 2 always wins in America. Apple was a No. 2 company for years, and Apple embodies a lot of what have been defined as feminine traits: an emphasis on intuitive design, intellect, a strong sense of creativity, and that striving to always make the greatest version of something. Traditionally, men are more like Microsoft, where they’ll just make a fake version of what that chick made, then beat the shit out of her and try to intimidate everybody into using their product.



