Louis Moore Bacon's Firm Took A Huge Loss From The Downfall Of ICP Asset Management's CDO Deals

Photo: turtletrader.com

As we previously reported, last Monday, ICP Asset Management was sued by the SEC over mismanagement of an $11 billion CDO deal.

The complaint from the SEC alleges that ICP’s Thomas Priore forced clients who owned slices of the Triaxx CDO to continually invest in them as their condition worsened.

Now a report from Bloomberg News, via FINalternatives, claims that Louis Moore Bacon’s Moore Capital Management was on the other side of the trade.FINalternatives: New York-based ICP and owner Thomas Priore were accused last week of directing more than $1 billion in trades for four collateralized debt obligations it managed at inflated prices. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the firm did so to benefit both ICP and “an important client.”

That important client was Moore, Bloomberg News reports. The New York-based hedge fund has not been accused of any wrongdoing.



ICP has apparently been struggling to function as a business for months now, with Priore and another manager getting into a fight in public at one point, according to reports.

Asset Backed Alert: Even before this week’s SEC action, ICP’s business had been struggling. After a period of rapid growth, employees began defecting en masse early this year. A number of senior staffers left in February following a public altercation between Priore and Carlos Mendez who oversaw ICP’s brokerage division, ICP Capital. Priore runs the firms asset-management business.

These allegations all boil back to the argument that was brought up during the Goldman Sachs’ ABACUS scandal. Was ICP just trying to make a market for its CDOs or did it intentionally defraud investors to benefit one of the parties involved? Priore continues to deny the charges as the SEC continues its investigation into ICP.

But a Wall Street Journal story from this weekend insinuated Moore Capital may have taken a $200 million loss on the deal:

WSJ: In August 2007, after the hedge-fund firm expressed concerns to ICP about the weakening mortgage market, Mr. Priore began transferring mortgage bonds from Moore’s account to the Triaxx CDOs at prices that were backdated and inflated, according to the SEC. Still, the client wound up incurring losses of more than $200 million when the positions in the account were liquidated, the suit said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.