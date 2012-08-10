How Louis Bacon Became One Of The Most Secretive Billionaires On Wall Street

Photo: www.thisislondon.co.uk

Louis Moore Bacon is notably one of the best hedge fund managers and traders to ever play the global markets. Though super secretive, both his wildly successful hedge fund, Moore Global Investments, and his land conservation efforts, have thrust him into the media spotlight.



Bacon, who like Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio, has been having a rough 2012, and just last week decided to return $2 billion to investors.

Besides overseeing about $15 billion in assets, Bacon keeps busy with his amazing land holdings and his large family.

