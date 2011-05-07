Louis Bacon Is Selling His $35 Million Bahamas Mansion After Bizarre Feud With His neighbour

Photo: Sotheby’s

Moore Capital’s Louis Bacon seems to have been feuding with his neighbour, fashion designer Peter Nygard, for years.And now Bacon is selling his vacation home in the Bahamas for $35 million.



So his insane, eccentric feud with Nygard probably has something to do with it.

Bacon, whose home is next to Nygard’s, has been accused of keeping military grade speakers on his property in order to piss off Nygard. The craziest accusation against Bacon is that he tried to destroy Nygard’s reputation by attempting to hire a young girl to say she was raped on his property, according to the Toronto Sun.

Police have raided Moore’s property at least twice. In May of 2010, Bahamian police discovered the house manager’s dead, naked, body in the home’s hot tub. And in July of 2010, the police raided the home because there were four military grade speakers (apparently they can kill you) on the premises.

Nygard is now suing Bacon for allegedly trying to ruin his reputation. So yeah, Bacon is getting the heck out.

