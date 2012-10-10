Louie's FX Series Is Taking A Long Break

FX series “Louie” will be taking an extended break and won’t be back on the air until Spring 2014, per a tweet from FX Senior Vice President John Solberg.Instead, C.K. announced during a conference call he’ll use the hiatus to deliver “the very best season 4.”



Currently, new episodes will begin shooting next fall to air in May 2014.

Typically, new seasons begin in June.

Photo: @JohnSolbergFX / Twitter

SEE ALSO: Why “Taken 2” is defying critics and doing so well at theatres >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.