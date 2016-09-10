'There is special needs there': Texas congressman jokes that Hillary Clinton is 'mentally impaired'

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert joked Friday morning at the Values Voters Summit that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is “mentally impaired.”

“We need to be praying for Hillary Clinton,” he said at the conference in Washington, DC. “There is special needs there. There’s mental impairment. I mean, seriously. She can’t remember.”

Here’s video of Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert calling Hillary Clinton “mentally impaired” pic.twitter.com/aHzSiivqFc

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 9, 2016

He added that a joke he told earlier in the week was “not a proper thing to say, because again, I’m making fun of the mentally impaired and that’s not right.”

While it appeared the Texas congressman was making a joke about Clinton’s mental health, the former secretary of state’s health has become in issue on far-right news outlets. The Drudge Report and other lesser-known websites have at times promoted conspiracy theories about her health in an effort to characterise her as unfit to serve in office.

