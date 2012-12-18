GOP Lawmaker: 'I Wish To God' The Sandy Hook Principal Had An Assault Rifle

Photo: Fox News

Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Republican from Texas, said Sunday that he wished Dawn Hochsprung, the principal of the Sandy Hook Elementary School, had been armed on Friday with an M-4 assault rifle to counter Adam Lanza, the alleged shooter who killed 20 children and seven other adults.”I wish to God she had an M-4 in her office locked up — so when she heard gunfire, she pulls it out and she didn’t have to lunge heroically with nothing in her hands,” Gohmert said on “Fox News Sunday” with Chris Wallace.



“But she takes him out, takes his head off, before he can kill those precious kids.”

Gohmert was one of the only pro-gun rights senators to agree to appear on a Sunday talk show. All 31 pro-gun rights senators declined to appear on “Meet the Press” Sunday.

Gohmert urged an “open dialogue about the situation.” It’s a different approach than lawmakers from President Barack Obama to Democratic Congresspeople, who are advocating stricter gun laws.

According to reports, Hochsprung was killed when she confronted Adam Lanza, the alleged killer.

“Every mass killing of more than three people in recent history has been in a place where guns were prohibited,” Gohmert said.”… They choose this place. They know no one will be armed.”

Watch the video clip of Gohmert below (it starts about halfway through):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.